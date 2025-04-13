Nassau County cruise line worker arrested for possession, uploading of child sexual abuse material

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a Nassau County man after discovering his connection to the procession and transmission of child sexual abuse materials

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The man, 47-year-old Theodore Burbank Pappas of Fernandina Beach, was arrested by the Los Angeles Port Police on April 4.

The FDLE began their investigation into Pappas in July 2023, when agents received a cyber tip regarding an online account uploading files of children being sexually abused.

The investigation revealed the uploads originated from Pappa’s account registered in Nassau County, and that Pappas was employed by Norwegian Cruise Line.

Pappas is charged on 13 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, and one count each of transmission of child sexual abuse material and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

FDLE Jacksonville is investigating the case which remains active.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.