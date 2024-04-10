Nassau County Fire Rescue: Home destroyed in fire, no injuries reported

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — One house was destroyed when reports of a fire first came in at 12:26 p.m. on Wednesday at Barnwell Road in Nassau County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Nassau County Fire Rescue told Action News Jax that units arrived at 12:30 p.m. as flames were showing through the roof of the home.

The house was confirmed as destroyed but no people were inside and no injuries were reported.

READ: Apartment fire on the Southside leaves some tenants without a home

The sheriff’s office issued an alert that Barnwell Road now has one lane open. The initial alert also said that “parents should pick up their children riding the bus at the Lowe’s parking lot on State Road 200.”

Fire rescue said there is no information on the cause of the fire and that the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.