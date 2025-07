Nassau County women and girls are invited to participate in a free basic self-defense class hosted by the sheriff’s office.

The upcoming session is scheduled for 5 pm on Tuesday, August 19, at the NCSO building in Yulee.

Spots are limited. To reserve a space in the class, email the Public Affairs Office at pio@nassauso.com.

Participants must be Nassau County residents and at least 13 years old.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]