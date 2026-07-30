3 arrested in connection to theft of equipment from West Nassau High School baseball team: NCSO

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Three people have been arrested in connection with the January theft of thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from the West Nassau High School baseball team.

Action News Jax told you about the theft of more than $19,000 equipment when it first happened and that Tim Walters, owner of The Bat Rack, started a GoFundMe to help the team.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday in a news release the arrests of Brian Michael Moore, 37, Joshua Edward Teel, 36, and Ashley Marie Crockett, 35.

Moore was booked into the Nassau County Jail & Detention Center on Wednesday on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Grand Theft and Misuse of a Two-Way Communications Device and is being held on a bond exceeding $100,000.

Crockett was also booked into the Nassau County Jail & Detention Center on Wednesday on charges of Burglary of a Structure and Misuse of a Two-Way Communications Device and is being held on a bond exceeding $20,000.

Teel was already in custody in another county and has a bond exceeding $275,000 on the Nassau County charges which include Burglary, Grand Theft, Dealing in Stolen Property, and Misuse of a Two-Way Communications Device.

Deputies were first called to WNHS on January 3 and learned “a dump trailer parked near the field had been stolen, along with player equipment – including bats, cleats, and gloves – as well as construction equipment."

Surveillance cameras captured a vehicle towing the trailer, and Flock Safety cameras helped to identify that the vehicle belonged to Teel’s fiancé, NCSO said.

On January 4, NCSO said it was called to the school again and Moore and another person were found near the baseball field, where a van was backed up to the dugout area.

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Those two were arrested for trespassing on school property, NCSO said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Moore’s cell phone and found that “Moore and Teel coordinated and planned to commit various thefts,” the release detailed.

Messages from Crockett, who graduated from WNHS, “showed she helped facilitate the burglary in part by discussing surveillance camera placement on school grounds,” NCSO said.

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NCSO said the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office was alerted on July 1 to the presence of the stolen trailer in their area by Flock Safety cameras.

The people who had the trailer “told investigators that Teel asked them to sell it for cash,” the release said.

“These thieves didn’t just steal baseball equipment, they stole from young athletes who poured their time, effort, and passion into the game,” Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper said in the release. “I’m proud of the dedication and persistence our detectives showed throughout this investigation. Their hard work ensured those responsible are being held accountable.”

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