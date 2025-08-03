HCA Florida Memorial gives back to Nassau County Boys and Girls Club with 400 lunch bags

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — HCA Florida Memorial Hospital donated 400 lunch bags and hand-cleaning wipes to the Boys & Girls Club in Nassau County on Wednesday, July 30, at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida.

The donation aims to support the children served by the Northeast Florida Yulee Club as they prepare for the upcoming school year. The event took place at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, located at 942259 Old Nassauville Road, Fernandina Beach, FL.

Christopher Kovacs, Chief Operating Officer of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Shilpa Amin, ER Medical Director, were present at the donation event.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Nassau County Foundation Board of Directors members, along with children from the club, received the donations.

The hospital’s freestanding HCA Florida Yulee Emergency is situated at the northeast corner of I-95 and State Road 200 in Yulee, underscoring its dedication to the local community.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.