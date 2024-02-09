Man killed in single-car crash in Nassau County, Florida Highway Patrol says

CALLAHAN, Fla. — A 20-year-old Hilliard man was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man was driving northbound on Middle Road in Callahan when his “vehicle left the roadway,” according to an FHP news release.

The car then ran into a tree and overturned on the shoulder of the road.

FHP said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

