Nassau County resident receives new home through State Housing Initiative Partnership program

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — On September 5, Janice Albertie, a resident of Nassau County, received the keys to her new home built with State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) funds.

The SHIP program, established by the 1992 William E. Sadowski Affordable Housing Act, aims to provide affordable housing to very-low, low, and moderate-income families in Florida. Ms. Albertie’s previous home was deemed too costly to rehabilitate, leading to the construction of a new 1,001 square foot home with modern amenities.

Margie Drawdy, Financial Management & Budget Coordinator for Nassau County, expressed her satisfaction with the project, stating, “This is the first project I’ve been involved in from start to finish. It has been a truly rewarding experience working with both the SHIP Program and Ms. Albertie.”

Ms. Albertie’s former residence, built in 1989, was a 934-square-foot home lacking central air and heating, with the laundry area located on an enclosed back porch. A licensed contractor determined that the cost of rehabilitating the home was prohibitive due to its outdated systems.

The newly constructed home includes a dedicated utility room for a washer and dryer, upgraded features such as central air and heating, and energy-efficient appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, and water heater. These improvements significantly enhance the home’s livability, efficiency, and sustainability.

Eason Development, the new contractor for the SHIP Program, completed the construction of Ms. Albertie’s home in just 79 days, allowing her to move in before the holiday season.

SHIP funds are awarded annually based on allocations by the State of Florida.

