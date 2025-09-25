SCAM ALERT: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about scam targeting families of inmates

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam targeting families of incarcerated individuals, falsely claiming to represent the Nassau County Jail & Detention Center.

Scammers are contacting family members of inmates, claiming their loved ones must pay for ankle monitoring services as a condition of release. They are attempting to extort money by offering fake services.

The Sheriff’s Office has emphasized that law enforcement will never demand money over the phone. If you receive a call requesting funds for these services, do not provide personal information or money.

Victims of this scam are urged to contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-225-5174.

