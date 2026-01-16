Nassau deputies investigating after man’s body found in Yulee park

YULEE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found Friday morning in Yulee.

Deputies responded just after 7 a.m. to the John Muir Ecological Park on State Road 200, NCSO said.

NCSO said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

