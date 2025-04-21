National Work Zone Awareness Week: Preventing worker death and injury on our roads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — April 21st kicks off National Work Zone Awareness Week. This week, transportation agencies nationwide work to raise safety awareness surrounding work zones. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, a work zone includes workers, vehicles, and equipment.

FDOT statistics show that work zone fatalities make up about two percent of deaths and about two percent of serious injuries. Still, they want to get that number to zero with their Target Zero initiative. “[Target Zero] aims to eliminate fatalities on our roadways, and with everyone’s help, everyone should pay attention while driving and limit their distractions. Target Zero is achievable,” said Ben Smith, a construction project manager at FDOT.

“This week is especially important to spread awareness about work zone safety - but in general, just safety driving,” said Smith. He has grown familiar with drivers not paying attention or even driving drowsy on local roadways.

Hampton Ray, a Florida Department of Transportation representative, said that drivers are familiar with the law: “Don’t drive distracted, don’t drive over the speed limit, pay attention to other drivers, and use your turn signal.” However, he said many still struggle when it comes to cell phones and using them while behind the wheel, “That’s actually against state law. So, put the phone down.”

Work Zone Awareness Week isn’t just to remind people to pay attention while driving, but to remind you that people are actively working, “Every cone, every barricade is there to protect lives,” said Ray. “These are mothers, brothers, daughters, sons, fathers - that all work every day to help improve our transportation system as a whole, and we want to make sure everyone gets home safely,” he added.

Smith spoke about a close call recently on I-10, saying cars came about 20 feet away from workers, and if it wasn’t for their lights, it could have been catastrophic, “You’re putting our family at risk, our construction family at risk, every time mistakes like this are made,” Smith said. He said when you get into a work zone, think about your loved ones, “Imagine the people working in these construction zones are your family. Would you want others driving distracted in their workspace?”

When it comes down to it, National Work Zone Awareness Week reminds everyone to pay attention. “At the end of the day, we all want to come home safe,” Smith said. He said it’s not only for their protection but for yours, too: “We don’t want any driver to have to carry that guilt for the rest of their lives either.”

Smith ended his conversation with Action News Jax with one last sentiment: “No disaster is worth getting there two minutes faster.”

For more information on Target Zero or how to participate in National Work Zone Awareness Week, go to the Florida Department of Transportation website.

