Nationwide rallies against Trump policies reach Northeast FL Saturday: What to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of rallies are set to take place all across the country on Saturday to protest job cuts and policy changes they believe are harming the country.

Protestors attending these “Hands Off! National Day of Action” rallies are condemning the polices of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who has directed actions through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

One of these rallies will be taking place at the Duval County Courthouse on Saturday, so it’s important to plan your travel accordingly.

According to the event page, it is scheduled from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

“The purpose of this rally is to bring awareness to the things in the government that are happening that DOGE and President Trump are doing that aren’t making our lives better,” said protester Rod Sharp.

Roughly 1100 rallies are set to take place as part of the nationwide mobilization movement. 45 are expected in various Florida cities, including at the Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine, which Sharp plans to attend.

“We’re expecting over 600 people signed up,” said Sharp. “We will also stand on San Marco... right there at the fort and we will be carrying signs.”

The event page shows it is scheduled from 10 A.M. to noon.

As for what this means in terms of security for the area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sent us the following statement:

“We are aware of the planned event and will be on-site to assist if necessary. Our primary role will be to keep the peace and ensure the safety of those involved and/or in the area. Demonstrators are free to exercise their rights providing they do so within the confines of applicable laws.”

For more information about the protests, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.