Natural Life Music Festival returns to Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — The Nature Life Music Festival will be returning to Jacksonville Beach on March 8, 2025.

The Festival, hosted by the lifestyle event Natural Life, will be held at the Seawalk Pavilion to host a free community event.

Action News Jax’s very own Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh will emcee the event.

The event will feature performances from Moon Taxi, Pony Bradshaw, Red Shahan, and more.

“I’ve been waiting for the right time to bring this beloved festival back to Jacksonville! It makes me so happy to host our vision of the perfect day! We are going all out and can’t wait for all to experience the magic of Natural Life,” Patti Hughes, Natural Life Founder/CEO.

