Naval Hospital Jacksonville reducing hours, no longer a 24/7 operation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Hospital Jacksonville announced Monday that it is reducing its hours. The hospital, previously a 24/7 operation will now only be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning March 10, the hospital posted on it’s Facebook page.

“Patients arriving after these hours are advised to go to the nearest hospital,” the Facebook post states.

The hospital, located at 20280 Child St., Jacksonville, did not state why it is reducing hours. Action News Jax has reached out to hospital officials and is awaiting response.

The hospital’s Facebook post states:

“Beginning March 10, the Naval Hospital Jacksonville Emergency Room will have new operating hours from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Patients arriving after these hours are advised to go to the nearest hospital. We anticipate these hours of operation could continue through the summer, but will provide updates if we can safely continue 24/7 operations. We sincerely hope our patients understand as we continue to strive to provide best care for all.”

