Naval Station Mayport prepares for hurricane season with HURREX training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport is gearing up for hurricane season by conducting their annual training exercise called HURREX/CG 2025, designed to sharpen their response to severe weather and ensure preparedness for any storm-related emergencies.

This training event will run from April 21st and continues through May 2nd. Over the next week, crews will take part in a hurricane exercise that covers what might happen if a storm hits the area. It’s a chance to go through the steps to make sure the Navy is ready to support the community.

This year, one of Naval Station Mayport’s key focuses is improving communication to ensure the safety of everyone.

“I think with every storm, they’re obviously all a little different. There’s always lessons learned, communication usually falls through the cracks. Earlier you get the word out, earlier notifications to people are the best. We are trying to front load that a little bit, let everyone know hey this is the resources you need to go to let everyone know a storms coming, evacuation zones,” said Sean Stull, Installation Training Officer for Naval Station Mayport.

This exercise aims to build on past experiences, refining procedures based on lessons learned from previous hurricanes.

“We will walk through a tabletop of a hurricane and go through it’s a worst-case scenario; it hits up pretty hard. So, we walk through those procedures and then build off that moving for the future and take those lessons learned and apply it in case a storm does hit,” said Stull.

Stull emphasizes that early preparation is key, have your essential supplies ready and stay tuned to local news for any updates as hurricane season approaches.

