Naval Station Mayport undergoing dune restoration project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — The dune restoration project happening at Naval Station Mayport is making significant progress.

A $10.6 million construction contract was awarded to General Mechanical Corporation from Daytona Beach in Sept. 2023.

By early June, sand mining operations had started. According to a news release, by mid-August nearly 40,000 cubic yards of the 64,000 needed has already been mined.

“We’re screening between 1,000 and 1,200 cubic yards of sand and transporting around 100 truckloads — about 1,400 cubic yards — a day to the beach,” Dillon Moyer, superintendent, Continental Heavy Civil Corporation (CHC), said in the release.

Additionally, teams have been vigilant about watching Loggerhead turtle nests. Teams have been waiting to work in certain areas until hatchlings make their way to the ocean. Nests have also been marked off.

The original project completion date was March 2025, but Moyer thinks the project could be wrapped up by Dec. 29.

