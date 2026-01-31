Navy Commander from Naval Station Mayport arrested on child sex and abuse charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An active-duty U.S. Navy Commander from Naval Station Mayport was arrested Friday on multiple sex crime and child abuse charges, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Saburn, 44, faces counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition and child abuse.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation with assistance from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The probe began in July 2025 after a victim came forward to report delayed incidents of abuse to law enforcement.

The months-long investigation revealed that Saburn allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior and touching on several occasions when the victim was young.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, these incidents occurred in both St. Johns and Duval counties.

Saburn holds the rank of commander in the United States Navy. At the time of his arrest, he was serving as the Deputy Director of Naval Academy Sailing.

Law enforcement officers took Saburn into custody while he was on duty at Naval Station Mayport.

Saburn is being held at the Duval County jail. He is currently held on no bond.

