NCSO: Bishop Kenny student playing ‘Senior Assassins’ in Yulee shot in arm by off-duty FDLE agent

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old playing “Senior Assassins” in a Yulee neighborhood was shot in the arm by an off-duty Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday on Purple Martin Drive in the Plummer Creek subdivision.

NCSO said in a news release, “the agent encountered what appeared to be three people prowling outside their residence in the dark.”

The 18-year-old who was shot was a Bishop Kenny High School student from Jacksonville who was playing the “Senior Assassins” game with another Bishop Kenny student who lives in Nassau County, NCSO said.

During the “Senior Assassins” game, the teens were trying to “tag” each other with water guns.

The teen shot in the arm was taken to UF Health with non-life-threatening injuries, NCSO said. FDLE released the following statement:

“Just before 6:00 a.m. this morning, an 18-year-old high school student was shot in the arm by an off-duty Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agent.

“Immediately following the shooting, the off-duty agent began to administer first aid while they awaited the arrival of Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The student was transported to UF Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

“As is standard protocol, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigative agency for this officer involved shooting and should be contacted for any additional information. FDLE will not be providing any additional information at this time.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said in a video posted to social media that games like these can have dangerous consequences.

“These types of games may seem innocent, but when you have young people sneaking around in the dark wearing masks and carrying objects that could be mistaken for weapons, you’re creating a potentially deadly situation,” Leeper said.

Leeper encouraged parents to talk to their kids about the possible danger of games like “Senior Assassin.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Bishop Kenny Principal Todd Orlando and Diocese of St. Augustine Superintendent of Schools Deacon Scott J. Conway alerted parents about the incident Wednesday afternoon, saying that Monday that school administrators had sent a letter to parents warning them about the “Assassins Game.” Here is their full message:

“Dear Parents,

On Monday, we sent the attached communication to senior parents regarding the game “Senior Assassins.” Today, we have learned that one of our students was injured via a gunshot wound off-campus. The student is expected to be okay. We would ask that you please keep the student in your prayers. Please understand that I cannot share additional information due to concerns about student privacy. However, I want to reiterate and underscore that we have zero tolerance for any gun-related violence, any jokes or pranks involving weapons. Please be assured that there are no threats to our campus or your children. In an abundance of caution, we always have law enforcement on-site.

“Thank you for your cooperation and for entrusting us with the education of your children.

“Please continue to pray for those involved,

“Todd Orlando, Principal

“Deacon Scott J. Conway, Superintendent of Schools”

Here is the letter that was shared with parents Monday, warning them about the “Assassins Game”:

NCSO said is working with the FDLE, the Office of the State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit on the investigation and will release additional information as it becomes available.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.