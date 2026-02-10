NCSO: Two men arrested after breaking into cars and going on a shopping spree in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are behind bars after Nassau County deputies say they broke into locked cars and went on a shopping spree with stolen credit cards.

Joshua Denson, 31, and Harold Jackson, 54, were arrested for burglary and larceny.

Investigators say the pair used special tools, like a long metal rod, to quietly pop open car doors and grab wallets, even if the vehicles were locked tight.

In one case, they used someone’s stolen credit cards to buy over $1,000 worth of stuff.

The whole thing started back on January 6th, when detectives got word about a suspicious purchase at a local Walmart.

Two masked men tried to buy pricey electronics and gift cards with a credit card that belonged to someone whose car had been broken into at Egan’s Creek Greenway.

The victim said they had locked their car, but the thieves somehow got inside without leaving a trace and took cards from the glove compartment.

Detectives tracked the suspects to Fort Clinch State Park on February 2.

While watching the area, they saw Jackson try to unlock someone’s car with a long metal rod.

Deputies arrested both men, who are now in the Nassau County Jail.

“It’s possible these guys were hitting cars across the state, but they picked the wrong county,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said. “Just locking your car might not be enough. Always take your valuables with you.”

