Nearly 2,000 Jaguars fans gather to watch Travis Hunter at Rookie Minicamp

Nearly two thousand fans threw on their Jaguars gear Saturday and headed out to the Miller Electric Center as the team held an open practice for day two of Rookie Minicamp.

It’s the closest thing to Jaguars football since the season ended back in January, so fans were eager to see some action on the gridiron.

Excitement rose especially when that action came from the Jaguars’ number two overall draft pick, Travis Hunter. Roars erupted from the crowd any time number 12 touched the ball.

Travis Hunter, Jaguars #12 Photo: Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Hunter practices on day 2 of Rookie Minicamp

The unicorn of the NFL was in a teal practice jersey Saturday, getting more reps on the offensive side of the ball before moving to the defensive side at some point next week, according to Head Coach Liam Coen.

After practice, Hunter spoke with the media about his first few days in the NFL.

Watch the full conference captured by our Action Sports Jax team:

Head Coach Coen said several other rookies stood out during training camp.

“Jack Kiser first and foremost on the defensive side of the ball, just from a diligent standpoint, you could tell he’s already had some of those leadership qualities that you look for,” said Coen. He also gave special shout-outs to Caleb Ransaw and Wyatt Milam.

