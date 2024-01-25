In need of some reading material? Mandarin branch library to hold Friday book sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Mandarin branch library will be holding a book sale on Fri., Jan. 26. The library is located at 3330 Kori Rd.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jacksonville Public Library said that hundreds of gently used fiction, non-fiction, youth titles, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, and more will be available for purchase.

It’s $10 to fill a paper grocery bag that will be provided by the library and $5 or less for individual books. Cash will only be accepted.

Books for sale Find books for a good price at the Mandarin branch library on Friday. (Jacksonville Public Library)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.