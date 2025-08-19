JHA owes trash hauler thousands, pickups stopped at local apartment complex 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tenants at a Jacksonville apartment are dealing with growing piles of trash.

They said garbage has not been picked up for over a week at the Brentwood Lake apartment complex.

At least half a dozen dumpsters at the complex are overflowing, and residents said the smell is unbearable.

“It’s to the point where I wake up and I smell it,” said a woman who did not want Action News Jax to use her name or show her face. “I’ve been living out here for a couple of years, and it’s never been this bad with the trash.”

Action News Jax learned the problem stems from the Jacksonville Housing Authority not paying the trash hauler. We reached out to Republic Services, which is the trash hauler for the JHA property.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Republic Services said JHA owes them $5,500 for an unpaid September 2024 bill.

We also uncovered that JHA owes the company $37,387 for an unpaid June 30th bill for 20 other properties.

The service at Brentwood Lake stopped last week, but the other properties are still getting trash picked up.

It’s something residents at Brentwood Lake said is unfair.

After Action News Jax started asking questions, Republic plans to start picking up trash at Brentwood Lake on Tuesday as a courtesy, hoping the authority settles the bill.

JHA owes Republic an additional $35,000 for the July bill. It’s due in 2 days.

We reached out to JHA about the issue, but we have not received a response.

Action News Jax has followed issues inside the Jacksonville Housing Authority, including:

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.