Neighbors sound the alarm about dangerous intersection after deadly multi-vehicle crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Moncrief Spring neighbors say something has to be done at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Symrna after a multi vehicle crash in that area killed two teen boys and injured two other men.

Loretta Barfield, a board member for the Moncrief Springs Improvement Association, says she’s almost been in several crashes there and wants to see a little more patrol.

“People run the light up there all the time. The signal light turns; cars take off and go straight,” Barfield said.

Barfield lives just minutes away from the scene that was filled with law enforcement and first responders Saturday.

“Young lives gone, little young lives gone. It’s awful, it really is, I can’t imagine,” Barfield said.

She says the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Smyrna Street can get dangerous.

“Crashes do happen there kind of often. As a matter of fact, I’ve almost gotten hit three times at that intersection. I avoid it whenever possible,” Barfield said.

Action News Jax took a look at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic crash map and set it to about a block in each direction of the Edgewood and Smyrna intersection where Saturday’s crash happened. We saw at least 100 crashes listed in the past three years.

Barfield says she’s certain JSO patrols the Lem Turner area but believes more police presence and drivers being on high alert could make a difference.

“People need to actually stop and pay attention. A turn signal does not mean go straight. If it says 35 miles an hour, 55 is not acceptable. People need to make the difference,” Barfield said.

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