Nemours Children’s Health to host 3rd annual Run & Walk event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville is hosting its 3rd annual Run & Walk on Saturday, November 22.

This year’s event features a 5K race for runners, walkers, and wheelchair athletes, as well as a free One-Mile Fun Run.

Both events start and finish at the Nemours Children’s Clinic in Downtown Jacksonville.

Participants will follow a course along the St. Johns River and through the San Marco neighborhood.

Proceeds from the event will support the Nemours Children’s Compassionate Care Fund, dedicated to providing essential support for caregivers as they treat critically ill and injured children.

Participants are encouraged to form teams and bring family and friends to enjoy the beautiful course and race day activities. Teams that raise $5,000 or more can designate their funds to support a department or program of their choice at Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville.

All 5K and Fun Run registrants will receive a commemorative race shirt and bib and a finisher’s medal.

The registration fee for the 5K is $30 in advance and $35 on the day of the event, while the One-Mile Fun Run is complimentary.

Location:

Nemours Children’s Health

807 Children’s Way | Jacksonville, FL 32207

Race Schedule:

8 – 8:45 a.m.: On-site registration opens

9 a.m.: 5K and One-Mile Fun Run start

9:45 a.m.: Stage announcements and awards ceremony

11 a.m.: Event conclude

Registration and event details can be found here.

©2025 Cox Media Group