Nemours Jacksonville secures 10-year, $1 million gift for oncology child life services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nemours Children’s Health in Jacksonville has received a $1 million, 10-year commitment from the Child Cancer Fund to support oncology Child Life services.

This generous donation will fully fund the oncology Child Life Specialist position, providing emotional, educational, and therapeutic support for children undergoing cancer treatment for the next decade.

“The Child Cancer Fund’s $1 million commitment to this oncology Child Life Specialist position helps ensure that our patients receive care that addresses their whole health -- physically, emotionally, and developmentally,” said Aaron Carpenter, North Florida President for Nemours Children’s Health.

Carla Montgomery, Executive Director of Child Cancer Fund, emphasized the importance of the role, stating, “We cannot over-emphasize the positive impact the Child Life Specialist has on children during cancer treatment.”

The position is funded in memory of Christy Keirnan, who lost her battle with cancer in 2005, highlighting the Child Cancer Fund’s dedication to supporting local patients and their families.

Child Life Specialists are clinically trained to help patients and their families cope with stress from illness, using therapeutic play, coping strategies, and techniques like relaxation and guided imagery.

Oncology Child Life Specialists are specially trained to help cancer patients manage the anxiety and fear associated with treatments such as needle sticks and chemotherapy.

The announcement coincides with the retirement of Joli Craver, the current Nemours Children’s Oncology Child Life Specialist.

