Neptune Beach hiring lifeguards, paying nearly $18/hour

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Summer will be here before we know it, and the Neptune Beach Police Department is looking for lifeguards.

To be a lifeguard for Neptune Beach Ocean Rescue, applicants must be able to do the following:

550 yard pool swim: 9:30 minutes or less

1 mile run: 8 minutes or less

40-yard dash: 9 seconds or less

25-yard tower drag: 1 minute or less

Ocean swim: Pass or fail

2 ocean rescue scenarios: Pass or fail

The hourly pay is $17.92 an hour, NBPD said.

To access the application, click here.

