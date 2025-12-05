New AI apps offer digital conversations with biblical figures, Jacksonville pastor urges caution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A growing wave of faith-based artificial intelligence apps is attracting both curious believers and skeptics, prompting new debates within religious communities.

Action News Jax’s Nicholas Brooks took a closer look at the popular apps that are challenging tradition and faith, and spoke with a local pastor who has concerns about their influence.

Apps like Text With Jesus and Bible.ai are at the center of what some are calling a “digital awakening.” Their promise: a direct line to biblical figures through AI-powered conversations.

Pastor Leofric Thomas of Open Arms Community Church in Jacksonville tested the technology himself.

“I logged into Mary, and she said peace be with me. How may I help you today?”

The apps allow users to send messages to AI-generated versions of Jesus, Mary, Paul, and other biblical figures. This feature has quickly gained attention for its novelty and potential impact on spiritual life.

Inside his congregation, Pastor Thomas emphasizes that communication with God traditionally begins through prayer, worship, and Scripture. But now, instead of kneeling, some people are turning to their phones, hoping an app can offer spiritual answers.

“AI is artificial, it’s not real. It’s not reality,” he said.

Thomas believes the technology raises serious concerns about authenticity and emotional understanding.

“And persons will have to be very careful of a computer-generated emotion rather than someone who can actually feel your empathy,” he said.

To test the app’s emotional responsiveness, he told it he was sick, using a first name to personalize the exchange.

“I said I’m sick and he says, ‘I’m sorry Nicholas, my heart is with you in this sickness.’”

Thomas fears the interactions could mislead users about what genuine spiritual guidance looks like.

“It has to be real, it has to be soulish, it has to have an object, and the object of our faith is God and the conduit to God is Jesus Christ,” he said

He worries these apps could become substitutes for real church communities or, worse, shortcuts that replace the Bible with AI-generated advice.

Thomas also notes that the apps may appeal especially to nonbelievers or those exploring spirituality for the first time, a concern growing alongside national trends. Nearly 30% of Americans now say they have no religious affiliation, according to the Pew Research Center.

As AI technology continues to expand into nearly every aspect of modern life, faith leaders like Thomas are urging caution.

“Truth we know is in God,” Thomas said.

