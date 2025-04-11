New apps aim to put legal rights in the hands of everyday people

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a time where access to clear, reliable legal information is more important than ever, a new collection of free apps called “Your Rights” is stepping in to help.

The app is designed to help everyday Americans by providing information, resources and digital tools that help them understand and exercise their constitutional rights.

The creator of the “Your Rights” project, David Simon, has a half-dozen iPhone apps to his credit, including a “Know Your Rights” app he developed for the New York chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) 15 years ago.

“A few years later I was pulled into an investigation of an assault in a park where I used to walk my dog everyday. I was being integrated by a very intimidating detective and there was a break in the proceeding and I actually checked my phone and the app that I created a few years earlier. It clued me into ask the detective a question when we resumed and sure enough that was the magic words.”

This year, Simon updated his app during President Donald Trump’s reelection. He developed four different apps, each designed for everyday citizens, immigrants, federal workers and one dedicated to tools and resources.

“Just have that onboard in case the unthinkable happens because if you ever been stopped even you know roadside for a speeding ticket or whatever, you know it’s high pressure and scary and the decisions you make or the things you say or don’t say can have huge consequences. This is just a way to make sure you’re protecting yourself to whatever degree you can,” said Simon.

These apps are also available in multiple languages.

You can find more information about each individual app below:

Your Rights: your-rights.com

Your Rights for Immigrants: your-rights.org

Your Rights for Federal Workers: your-rights.us

I Resist: i-resist.org

