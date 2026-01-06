‘New Chapter’: Jacksonville political figure Brian Hughes leaves NASA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A prominent Jacksonville political figure is stepping away from his position in the Trump administration.

Former NASA Chief of Staff Brian Hughes announced his departure in a post on LinkedIn.

“I’m deeply grateful for the people and opportunities that defined this chapter. A new chapter will be announced soon—one focused on supporting entrepreneurs, causes, and candidates I believe in, and I look forward to sharing what’s next,” Hughes said.

Hughes joined the Trump campaign after serving as Jacksonville’s Chief Administrative Officer. During his time with the campaign and administration, he held several key roles, including Florida Operations Director, Senior National Advisor, and Communications Director.

Before his work with the Trump campaign, Hughes also served as a political consultant to former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, as well as Chief of Staff, which was marked by controversy, including clashes with City Councilmembers and questions about his role in the failed sale of JEA.

