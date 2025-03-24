New details regarding the continued search for missing boaters in the St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One child is still missing after a boat capsized late Friday night, leaving three adults and one child dead. Action News Jax has new details regarding the ongoing search.

Today, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed with Action News Jax that:

“One adult female was found deceased that evening. The other adult, a male was recovered from the water deceased late Sunday evening on March 23. One of the children, a deceased male was recovered in the early morning hours of Monday, March 24. At this time, one female child is still missing.”

After several hours of digging and dozens of phone calls, Action News Jax discovered that family friends, and co-workers of the victims have identified the victims as Cristian Marin, his children Juan Camilo Marin, and Victoria Marin and Nubia Romero, Cristian’s mother.

A family friend and photographer shared these videos of the children..

We traveled down to St. Augustine where the family lives and spoke with neighbors who are just heartbroken over the news.

“I would see the kids by the pool or walking around with their parents,” says Linda Roeser. “Heartbreaking. Yes it is. It’s horrible."

We spoke with one neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera, who says her child attends the same school as one of the Marin children.

The parent revealed that the school sent out this email to parents over the weekend, that reads in part, quote:

“It is with great sadness that one of our LPA families has experienced an unimaginable tragedy this weekend…..We will have members of our District Crisis Team which includes district staff and school counselors to provide support and resources for any staff or students who need them.”

The school also sent this message to parents today:

“Considering the recent events that took place this past weekend, we are going to reschedule the elementary spring dance and the field day for grades 3-5 that would have taken place this week.”

JSO and other agencies are continuing to use all available resources to find the last victim.

