New Economy parking lot now open at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) has officially opened its third economy parking lot, now available year-round.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Economy Lot #3, which features 800 parking spaces, is accessible via Pecan Park Road and is located between Economy Lot #1 and Pet Paradise.

The lot offers a 24/7 complimentary shuttle service to the terminal, with a daily parking rate of $8. The new lot is opening just in time for the July 4th holiday, aiming to accommodate the expected surge in travelers.

This addition comes as a response to record passenger numbers, with May 2024 marking the busiest month in the airport’s history with over 723,000 people. The high volume is anticipated to continue through the summer.

“The need for additional parking options is a significant indicator of our continued growth,” said Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) CEO Mark VanLoh. “The permanent opening of Economy Lot #3 is just one of the parking-related accommodations planned over the next several years.”

Construction on approximately 287 new spaces in Economy Lot #1 is currently underway, with it expected to be complete by August 2024. A third parking garage consisting of around 2,000 spaces is set to break ground later this year. It will include changes to the rental car pickup and drop-off area, which will reduce traffic near the terminal. Construction is estimated to be complete on the garage in late 2026.

Travelers are advised to:

Arrive at least two hours before departure to allow time for parking, bag check, and security.

Check real-time parking availability on the JAX Airport website, @JAXAirport X account, and Airport Road signage.

Consider alternative parking options or transportation if the lot is full.

Adhere to TSA guidelines and avoid carrying prohibited items such as firearms and ammunition.

For more information on construction projects, visit www.jaxbeyond.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.