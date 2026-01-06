New emergency room opens on Merrill Road Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting January 7, Arlington neighbors have a new place to turn in an emergency.

HCA Florida Merrill Road Emergency is opening its doors at 8100 Merrill Road, offering round-the-clock care for the community.

The 10,860-square-foot facility offers 11 private rooms, a trauma bay, and advanced diagnostic tools like CT scans and ultrasounds.

Board-certified emergency doctors and nurses will be on hand 24/7.

Hospital leaders say the new ER is all about bringing care closer to home. “We want to meet patients where they are,” Reed Hammond, CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, said.

A ribbon-cutting and public tours are set for January 23 at 8 a.m.

