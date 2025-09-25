New emergency and urgent care center underway as UF Health Jacksonville expands regional services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UF Health Jacksonville has begun construction on its fourth emergency and urgent care center in the region, a collaboration with Intuitive Health, to enhance healthcare access in Northeast Florida.

The new facility, located on Atlantic Boulevard near the Intracoastal Waterway, will offer 24/7 emergency and urgent care services, including on-site imaging and laboratory services.

“These sites have been a great addition to our care delivery system throughout Jacksonville because of the unique model they offer to patients and their families,” said Patrick L. Green, senior vice president and Northeast Florida regional president at UF Health.“By adding a fourth location in Jacksonville, we’re making it even easier for patients and families living along the shoreline to access the right level of care, right when they need it, close to home,” said Thom Herrmann, CEO of Intuitive Health.

The two-story, 25,000 square foot facility will feature a dedicated ambulance entrance and house physician offices on the second floor.

The new center joins three existing UF Health Emergency & Urgent Care Centers in Jacksonville, located at Baymeadows, New Kings, and Lane Avenue.

These centers provide the same high level of care and technology as UF Health’s main campuses in downtown Jacksonville and St. Johns County.

The hybrid model of care emphasizes billing transparency, ensuring patients only pay for the level of care they need, with most insurance plans, Medicare, and Medicaid accepted.

