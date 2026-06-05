New evidence in murder-for-hire plot alleges suspect tried to frame victim’s widow as killer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Discovery evidence shows Mario Fernandez Saldana, one of three people accused of plotting Jared Bridegan’s murder in 2022, allegedly conspiring with another inmate to frame Bridegan’s widow, Kirsten, as the killer.

Fernandez Saldana and his estranged wife, Shanna Gardner, are accused of plotting Bridegan’s murder.

A third man, Henry Tenon, is accused of being the hitman who pulled the trigger and killed Bridegan.

The discovery shows sworn testimony provided by an inmate serving time with Fernandez Saldana.

In it, the inmate states that Fernandez Saldana approached him “with a plan to help him frame the window.”

The plan included sending letters to media and law enforcement with information to, “...suggest that the widow killed the victim because she was suspicious of ‘him being gay.’”

The testimony also states the letters would make Henry Tenon “look like a liar.”

“If it is evidence that can be rebutted, the prosecution will attempt to use that as a means to say, ' Hey, this is something that you as jurors should consider in weighing this individual’s credibility because look what he tried to do,” said Criminal Defense Attorney Chris Carson.

Carson is not affiliated with this case. We asked him if Fernandez Saldana could receive additional charges from this.

“If something progressed far enough…there probably are some legal charges that could be brought, but just because you can do it from a strategy standpoint doesn’t always mean you should do it.”

Fernandez Saldana is expected to be back in court in July. Jury selection in his high-profile trial is expected to begin on August 10th.

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