New FBI report reveals Florida residents 60 and over lost $328 million to fraud, 9th highest in U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fraud against Florida’s 60 and over age group accounted for a loss of over $328 million in 2022.

Data released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Federal Trade Commission found Florida ranked ninth overall in the U.S. with an average of 134.6 fraud victims aged 60 and over per 100,000.

Cybersecurity experts at VPNPro looked into the data and found 8,480 fraud victims were 60 and over. The state reported a total loss of $328,114,489 or $38,693 lost per victim.

Nationally, experts said investment scams were the number one most lucrative, costing victims over $400 million. Business imposters ($271 million) and romance scams ($240 million) ranked second and third respectively.

The report also stated that those aged 60 and over were more likely to lose money online than any other contact method. Fraud victims have lost $564 million to online fraud (including social media), compared to $90 million to text scams.

Bank payments and transfers were the most popular methods of payment accounting for $570 million lost, while cryptocurrency ranked second most popular with a loss of $288 million.

