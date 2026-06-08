New Florida law requires driver’s licenses to display citizenship status

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida will implement a new requirement for driver’s licenses and state identification cards to indicate a holder’s citizenship status, beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

The measure was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of the Florida SAVE Act, which state officials say is intended to improve verification of citizenship status for government and voting-related purposes.

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) states that the mandate covers all newly issued, renewed, or replaced driver’s licenses and state IDs.

U.S. citizen licenses will clearly show their citizenship status, while non-citizen licenses, including those for legal permanent residents, will display the letters “NC” for “Not a Citizen.”

Current driver’s licenses and state IDs will remain valid until their expiration date. Once a non-citizen becomes a U.S. citizen, the state will issue a free replacement card.

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