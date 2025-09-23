New Harvest Trail Experience launches on Florida’s Historic Coast

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Harvest Trail Self-Guided Farm Tour is an experiential way to support local agriculture and learn about the region’s food systems. Many of the Harvest Trail’s farms are working to redefine how visitors experience agrotourism.

“Many farms open seasonally — but Wesley Wells Farms is intentionally open year-round for education, field trips, and community engagement,” says Amanda Wells of Wesley Wells Farms, a Harvest Trail partner. “We’ve structured our crop rotation, events, and facilities to make learning possible every season. It’s more than a farm — it’s a movement. Wesley Wells Farms invites families not just to consume, but to contribute.”

The Harvest Trail Self-Guided Farm Tour offers a behind-the-scenes look. “At Parker Flower Farms, our dream was to create a space where visitors can step back, wander the fields, pick a bouquet, and reconnect with nature and each other while experiencing the beauty of St. Johns County agriculture firsthand,” says Andrea Parker of Parker Flower Farms. “Most people think of beaches or downtown history when they picture St. Johns County, but it also has a strong farming heritage, with multi-generational family farms like ours and a peaceful Old Florida charm unique to this region.”

Visitors can explore 18 locally-owned farms, special events, and makers while collecting stamps on the Harvest Trail passport. Once completed, the passport can be redeemed for exclusive prizes, including exclusive Farm Tour t-shirts, local swag, and entries to win the Harvest Trail Grand Prize: an overnight stay in St. Augustine Beach.

Participants can collect stamps by attending seasonal events, visiting farm stores, attending select festivals and markets, and setting up private tours at farms.

The Harvest Trail Self-Guided Farm Tour will begin Friday, September 26 and continue through Saturday, November 22. For more information, please visit here.

