New ICE detention centers: Requirements for Camp Blanding and why it’s unclear who will pay

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Construction on the new ICE detention facility at Camp Blanding could begin as early as next week, according to state officials, and we’re now learning more about what may need to be done at the base to get it ready to go.

While plans for an ICE detention center at Camp Blanding started grabbing headlines a week ago, the concept dates back to mid-May.

A document submitted to DHS by the Florida Division of Emergency Management identified the National Guard base as a potential home for a detention center.

Governor Ron DeSantis told Action News Jax this week at the opening of Alligator Alcatraz that the Camp Blanding detention center would likely be easier to get up and running than the facility in the Everglades.

“Blanding actually has buildings and facilities that we can repurpose for this,” said DeSantis.

The facility is expected to house roughly 2,000 detainees and is part of the statewide immigration plan, which may ultimately include three detention facilities across the Sunshine State.

An existing airfield on the base and its close proximity to Cecil Field provide options for direct deportation flights, but the May document details areas that would need improvement.

The document noted the existing dining facility likely would not meet federal standards in its current state.

A behavioral health facility, showers, bathrooms, and other facilities capable of supporting detainees with disabilities would also likely have to be constructed.

Those facilities would likely have to be temporary structures, like those seen in Alligator Alcatraz, as a recent DHS court filing notes new, permanent structures are not eligible for federal reimbursement.

Contracts for laundry, garbage collection, and canine units would also need to be secured.

“We’re learning things as we go along,” said State Representative Judson Sapp (R-Palatka).

Sapp, whose district includes Camp Blanding, said his constituents are generally supportive of President Trump’s immigration policy.

“But you also get a little bit of ‘not in my backyard’ mentality,” said Sapp.

With construction possibly beginning as early as Monday, Sapp said it’s his goal to keep his constituents aware of what’s happening and minimize any impacts to the surrounding community.

“The long-term goal here is a good one for the United States, and that’s what we have to keep in mind as we do this, despite some of the things that we might not like about it,” said Sapp.

Who is paying?

There are also new questions surrounding who will ultimately pay for the cost of building the two detention centers.

On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis repeatedly stated Florida taxpayers won’t be responsible for the cost.

“This is a mission that’s reimbursed by the federal government. So, Florida is doing it, we’re setting it up, we’re executing it,” said DeSantis.

But the recent DHS court filing reveals no reimbursements have been approved.

Beyond that, the state hasn’t even requested any reimbursements yet.

“They’re spending 450 million taxpayer dollars for torture, and it’s coming out of the state budget,” said State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville).

Nixon, who traveled to Alligator Alcatraz Thursday, is worried Florida taxpayers may end up on the hook.

“Which is probably going to cost maybe even a billion dollars, who knows? But guess what? That’s money that should be going to help better improve our lives here in the State of Florida,” said Nixon.

We reached out to the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Governor’s Office asking why the state has not yet sought reimbursement for Alligator Alcatraz.

We have not gotten a response yet.

“I think we’re going to fight hard for it, and I know we’re gonna ask. And we’re gonna do our part. And if the federal government is able to reimburse us, they should,” said Sapp.

Representative Sapp said he’s confident the state will get paid back for the cost it’s fronting to get the two facilities up and running.

“The State of Florida pays an incredible amount of money to the federal government and that’s, again, one of the things I fight for is bringing the taxes we pay back to the community. And I do believe the Governor will do that,” said Sapp.

