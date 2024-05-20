Local

New Jacksonville Jaguars program to help young women pursue careers in sports

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

New Jacksonville Jaguars program The Jacksonville Jaguars are launching a program called Pathways to help high school and college-aged women pursue sports careers.

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are launching a program to help high school and college-aged women pursue sports careers.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It’s called Pathways.

The Jags are holding a networking event that will give attendees an opportunity to develop professional skills and connect with industry professionals.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The event is happening June 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at EverBank Stadium.

You can apply to attend the event here.

More details will be announced at a later date.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Chase Berger

Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Chase Berger is an Associate Producer for Action News Jax.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!