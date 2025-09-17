New KFC spinoff restaurant ‘Saucy’ replacing Jacksonville PDQ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saucy by KFC, the fried chicken staple’s new spinoff restaurant, is setting up shop in Jacksonville.

The tenders and sauce-focused concept first launched in December 2024 in Orlando. In a nod to KFC’s 11 herbs and spices, it debuted with a focus on mixing and matching chicken meals with 11 signature sauces.

City permits show that the chain’s operator, Yum! Brands, will convert the PDQ at 4816 Gate Parkway into a Saucy restaurant.

The location is part of a 13-property real estate transaction between PDQ and Saucy — not an acquisition of the brand. Yum! Brands said the conversions will begin this month at four locations in Central Florida, three in North Florida and six on the West Coast of Florida.

“Yum! Brands has acquired leasehold agreements for 13 restaurant site leases in Florida for future development in the market,” wrote the company. “This includes the restaurant at 4816 Gate Parkway in Jacksonville. The company intends to transform the locations into concepts operated by Yum! Brands, including expansion of the test program for the new chicken tender concept Saucy! by KFC, consistent with previously communicated plans.”

Yum! told Action News Jax that employees at PDQ locations affected by the transaction have been notified by their management and will be given the opportunity to apply for a role at the new restaurants.

“This isn’t a goodbye to every location, but it is a heartfelt thank you for the moments we’ve shared together,” wrote PDQ about the upcoming closures. “From family dinners to shakes with friends, your support has meant the world to us. You’ve been part of something truly special, and for that we are so grateful.”

An opening date for the Jacksonville location has not yet been announced.

