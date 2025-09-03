New Monthly Networking Event Taking Place in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Featuring local entrepreneurs who have been able to expand their brand, “Sip and Connect” is a monthly networking event scheduled to launch on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Event host Rafael Brea says, “Sip and Connect was actually born out of my passion for bring people together in Jacksonville, entrepreneurs, professionals, and creatives who may not have otherwise cross paths.”

Rafael Brea Photo Credit: D. Nichole Photography

He says that he wanted to create something that feels “modern” and “fresh.”

Rafael Brea Photo Credit D. Nichole Photography Rafael Brea Photo Credit D. Nichole Photography (Dominique Blaylock of D. Nichole Photography/Photo Credit: D. Nichole Photography)

Photo Credit: D. Nichole Photography

Brea says he is upbeat about the future of “The River City,” which he believes is experiencing its own Renaissance.

Several community and business leaders will be among those speaking at the event including Evan Rajta, the former co-owner of SALT Jax Beach; Michael Jay, Senior Style Consultant of Tweeds - Jacksonville; and Lillian Hoaxie, the CFO of Boob-eez.

Rafael Brea Photo Credit: D. Nichole Photography Rafael Brea Photo Credit: D. Nichole Photography (Dominique Blaylock, D. Nichole Photography/Photo Credit: Dominique Blaylock, D. Nichole Photography)

Rafael Brea Photo Credit: D. Nichole Photography

The inaugural “Sip and Connect” is scheduled to take place at 7:00pm on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at Sip Rooftop Cocktail Bar, located at 323 East Bay Street in Jacksonville.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews