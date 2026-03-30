New ramps to open at First Coast Expressway, State Road 16 interchange

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The final two ramps at the interchange of the First Coast Expressway and State Road 16 are scheduled to open Wednesday, April 1. The new ramps in Green Cove Springs are expected to alleviate traffic congestion for the upcoming Clay County Agricultural Fair.

The First Coast Expressway, also called State Road 23, is being expanded to improve regional connectivity in Clay County.

The new ramps will allow motorists to enter the southbound First Coast Expressway from State Road 16. Drivers traveling on the northbound side of the expressway will also be able to exit onto State Road 16.

This interchange is part of a larger, ongoing construction project for the First Coast Expressway. The current phase of work extends from north of State Road 16 to east of County Road 209. Currently, the expressway is open to traffic for those traveling between I-10 and U.S. 17.

The broader First Coast Expressway construction project has an estimated completion date of summer 2026. This timeline remains subject to change based on weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances.

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