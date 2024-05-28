Local

New report ranks Florida ninth for highest home insurance cost in U.S.

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Ninth in the country LendingTree ranks Florida ninth in the U.S. for the highest annual home insurance cost this year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As home prices and insurance rates rise across the United States, a new LendingTree report ranks Florida ninth for the highest home insurance cost.

On average, Florida home insurance cost

s $3,245 in 2024. In comparison, the report found the average cost nationwide is $2,478. That’s a 38% difference.

This year, average insurance costs are highest in Oklahoma ($5,478) and lowest in Hawaii ($549).

In the past five years, insurance rates have cumulatively risen 37.8%. Rates rose almost 6% in the first three months of this year alone.

LendingTree points to rising home prices, inflation, building materials prices, and climate change as reasons for higher prices.

Data from the Insurance Information Institute shows wind and hail make up a majority of home insurance claims.

