New skating rink opens on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new skating rink has officially opened on Jacksonville’s Northside.

Planet Skate Roller Rink, located on Lem Turner, brings a family-friendly entertainment option to the area, making the first time in more than 40 years that the Northside has had a skating rink.

Owner Terry Harris, a retired veteran and Jacksonville native, says he wanted to fill the void in the area by creating a safe space for everyone and help keep kids out of trouble.

William M. Raines High School student, Jaidon Walker, says the local community is happy about it.

“I think that it really will give a boost to our local economy in this district, and it really will encourage a lot of more happiness because a lot of kids in that neighborhood. I went to the same school across from there and a lot of kids live in that neighborhood that went to our school and so I think it’ll be a good thing.”

Planet Skate plans to host regular public skate sessions, themed nights, private party rentals, youth programs, and community events.

