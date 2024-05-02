New state law inspired by Jacksonville case will make it easier to investigate funeral homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A ghastly situation at a Jacksonville funeral home has inspired change at the state level.

In late January funeral director Elliot Graham was arrested on ten counts including grand theft, false insurance claims, and improper preservation of a human body.

State investigators recovered the heavily decayed remains of at least five people from the funeral home that appeared to have been abandoned for months.

Among them were the remains of Jonnie Jackson’s wife, who we spoke to in February.

“It’s sad. He gave me something that wasn’t even my wife,” said Jackson.

Now, a new law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis Thursday, aims to prevent another tragedy like that one from ever happening again.

“We have a tool in our toolbox now with the signing of that bill,” said Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Patronis told Action News Jax investigators in his office had to wait roughly 48 hours before they were able to enter the funeral home in Jacksonville.

Because mishandling of human remains was only a misdemeanor under Florida law, investigators had to tag on felony grand theft to get a search warrant.

But the new law raises penalties for improper preservation up to a felony.

It also gives investigators the authority to enter a funeral home if it’s suspected the home has been abandoned.

“Now we’ve got emergency powers because never should we ever disrespect the dignity of life of a loved one,” said Patronis.

Graham has not yet been convicted of the charges he faces.

The five counts of improper storage have even been dropped.

According to court records he has a pretrial hearing scheduled for May 23rd.

