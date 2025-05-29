New technology destroys lung tumors and is a ‘gamechanger’ for patients at St. Vincent’s Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A groundbreaking technology designed to attack lung tumors and shorten recovery times for patients is now available at St. Vincent’s Riverside.

The Galvanize Aliya System uses high-voltage, short-duration electrical energy to effectively target lung tumors while protecting healthy tissue.

Usually, patients with lung tumors can spend days after surgery, but patients undergoing this procedure can go home from the hospital on the same day, said Ascension St. Vincent’s.

“We are committed to investing in innovative technology that increases access to life-saving care our community deserves,” said Scott Kashman, President and CEO of St. Vincent’s Riverside.

“This system will help them battle lung cancer more effectively while also allowing them to breathe easier and get back to their lives more quickly.”

“This new ablation technology improves our ability to remove tumors from the lungs,” said Dr. Akram Shibani, pulmonologist at St. Vincent’s Riverside. “Providing this treatment in a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure is a game-changer for our patients.”

St. Vincent’s Riverside was recognized as a Best Regional Hospital by the U.S. News and World Report for 2024-2025.

The hospital was also awarded a Patient Safety Excellence Award for 2025 from Healthgrades.

For more information, click here.

