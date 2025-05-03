Local

New Ulta to open at the St. Augustine outlet mall

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

St. Augustine, FLA. — A big name in beauty is opening a new location.

Ulta is coming to the St. Augustine Premium Outlets.

It will be located near the main entrance, by the Adidas store.

A news release from Simon Properties, the outlet’s owner, listed May 2025 as the opening date.

The outlet mall is located in St. Augustine off I-95 at State Road 16.

