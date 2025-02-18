New UNF poll reveals Florida voters top issues and concerns per year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new poll by the University of North Florida reveals that the price of homes and insurance rates are their top problems and concerns.

The poll, released on Tuesday by the UNF Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL), aims to ask Florida voters about their top issues and concerns and their views on political figures throughout the state. 871 voters were asked to partake in this poll.

According to the poll, 34% of voters —which equates to about 296 voters— say that home and insurance costs are their top concerns. 21% of voters felt the economy, jobs, and inflation were the biggest issues, followed by education and immigration, each with 9%.

In 2022, only about 2% of voters felt that home and insurance costs, which equates to about 14 of the 685 voters polled.

On the topic of insurance, the 2024 poll also asked voters if given the option, would they elect to pay for homeowners insurance or go without. 73%

“Concern among Florida voters over housing costs and homeowners’ insurance has seen a big jump the last few years,” says Dr. Michael Binder, UNF PORL faculty director and professor. “With the high cost of property insurance and growing public concern across the state, it doesn’t shock me that over 20% of homeowners said they’d go without it if they had the choice.”

Over the last year, Action News Jax has told you about concerns facing Florida’s largest property insurance company, Citizens Insurance.

Right now, the company says it holds approximately 945 thousand total policies in Florida, however, in October it was reported that the company held more than a million policies. Citizens hope to bring it’s total number of policies down to half a million

Insurance experts have begun to worry about the companies' ability to pay for a higher number of damage claims if Florida were to be hit by another natural disaster, such as a Tornado or a Hurricane.

