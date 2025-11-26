New video shows a shooting suspect coming home after he was shot at a Jacksonville liquor store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning more about the chaotic moments after a double shooting at a Jacksonville liquor store.

A neighbor’s security camera captured the shooting suspect coming home after police said he was shot by the owner of MDC Liquors on Atlantic Boulevard.

Police said the man came into the liquor store to buy something and got into an argument with the clerk.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Things got heated and it turned into a fight.

Investigators said the store owner jumped in to help the clerk, and after the fight, the suspect left but came back with a gun and shot the clerk. The store owner then fired back.

As soon as the suspect returned home on Rigel Road, a second shooting took place.

Police said a nearby police auxiliary officer heard the commotion and tried to help. A woman, said to be a family member of the suspect, also stepped in to give aid.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

While the officer and the woman were helping, a man walked out of the house and fired a shot at them.

“I just am very shocked that something like this happened so close to us,” neighbor Michelle Carroll said.

Carroll lives just around the corner from where the chaos unfolded.

She said knowing that someone else opened fire so close to her house is frightening.

“For someone just to come out of their house randomly shooting at someone that is trying to help someone else is crazy,” Carroll said. “They could have hit anybody.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said they have detained the man who fired at the officer and the woman.

Detectives are still looking into what happened and are questioning everyone involved.

Officers think they have identified everyone connected to the shooting.

JSO is asking anyone with more information to call them at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.