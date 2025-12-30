New Year’s Eve events happening across Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The New Year countdown has begun, and communities across Northeast Florida are hosting exciting events on December 31 to welcome the year ahead.

In Downtown Jacksonville, the city will present a firework show over the St. Johns River between the Hyatt and DoubleTree hotels, as well as high above the river from the Acosta Bridge. The display can be viewed from both the North and South banks, Brooklyn, and beneath the Fuller Warren Bridge near the Riverside Arts Market.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and enjoy the fireworks right at midnight.

The City of Atlantic Beach will also ring in the New Year while celebrating its 100th anniversary with a full day of festivities. The celebration includes two events at different locations:

Donner Park (2-5 p.m.) featuring family-friendly activities, petting zoo, food trucks, DJ Disco Cowboy, and the Turtle Crawl Ceremony.

featuring family-friendly activities, petting zoo, food trucks, DJ Disco Cowboy, and the Turtle Crawl Ceremony. Jack Russell Park (5-10 p.m.) with live music from Babe Honey & LPT, food trucks, a photobooth, and family campfires.

Fernandina Beach will host its annual Shrimp Drop in Historic Downtown Fernandina Beach at Centre Street and Front Street. This family-friendly event begins at 7 p.m., with parking available at Marina Parking Lot B.

Amelia Island Shrimp Drop Amelia Island Shrimp Drop (Photo courtesy of Florida Public Utilities)

Additionally, Clay County will welcome the New Year with a fireworks display in Keystone Heights. The City of Keystone Heights will celebrate its 100th year with live entertainment and food vendors at Keystone Beach, starting at 6 p.m.

