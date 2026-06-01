Next month’s July 4th party will bring one of the biggest fireworks shows in Jacksonville’s history!

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to pack up the lawn chairs and head downtown, Uncle Sam is giving you the ultimate excuse this year. We aren’t just celebrating another typical Independence Day. We are staring down America’s big 250th anniversary, and the city is throwing a massive two-day rock-and-roll birthday bash across both sides of the river on July 3rd and July 4th!

The City of Jacksonville is proud to celebrate America's 250th anniversary on July 3rd & 4th, 2026 with free, family-friendly celebrations that will include activities across the north and south banks of Downtown Jacksonville.



Read more here: https://t.co/jy940zcXzG pic.twitter.com/u0Ck3c4TSs — City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) May 29, 2026

The throw-down kicks off on Friday July 3rd, with Freedom Fest over at Friendship Fountain from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM. Think of it as the ultimate pre-game. Expect live music from local favorites, like Big Engine, Navy Pride, Bold City Brass, and more. There is a patriotic light and music show programmed right into the fountain, food trucks, and a sweet deal for the early birds - free apple pies for the first 1,000 people through the gates.

Then on Saturday, July 4th, the real party explodes across the Northbank and Southbank starting in the afternoon. Over at Riverfront Plaza, you get a stellar live music lineup featuring artists like Lane Pittman, Tobacco Road, and Bold City Classics. Across the river on the Southbank, you can catch Scott Halls and Caribe Groove, or test your stomach at a hot dog eating contest and a cornhole tournament.

Now, let’s talk about the main event. When the sun goes down on the 4th, the city is launching the single largest fireworks show in local history. Hopefully they irresponsibly over-spend on the explosions budget, and we get something that looks like this:

You can grab a spot at Riverfront Plaza, Friendship Fountain, the Riverwalk, or the new RiversEdge Park to watch the sky light up. More info, including parking, schedule, and road closures can be found here on the City’s website.

It is going to be loud, it is going to be massive, and it is completely free. Dust off the red, white, and blue, and let’s get ready to celebrate the big 250 in style!